Mar 06, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Energy up 3%, acquires JSW Electric Vehicles to foray into electric vehicles

The acquisition falls within related party transaction.

Share price of JSW Energy added 3 percent intraday Tuesday on acquisition of JSW Electric Vehicles.

The company has acquired 100 percent stake in JSW Electric Vehicles and post this acquisition, JSW Electric Vehicles has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The acquired entity has been set up to, manufacture electric motor vehicles, all types of parts, spare parts, engines, appliances and apparatus, equipment, etc.

It is part of diversification strategy of JSW Energy to foray into electric vehicles, energy storage systems and charging infrastructure which will be housed under the acquired entity-JSW Electric Vehicles.

The shares have been acquired for cash consideration at Rs 1 lakh being the face value of the shares.

At 09:46 hrs JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 80.65, up Rs 1.25, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.

The share price increased by 26 percent in the last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

