JSW Energy touches 52-week high after arm signs PPA with SECI

JSW Energy share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 258, rising 2.5 percent intraday on July 28 after the company's arm signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

JSW Renew Energy (JSWREL) has signed a PPA with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for the balance contracted capacity of 270 MW out of the total awarded capacity of 810 MW, the company said in the release.

With the signing of this PPA, the entire 810 MW awarded capacity is tied up with SECI, and marks a milestone in the company’s endeavour to transition to become predominantly a Renewable Energy player, it added.

JSW Future Energy Limited (JSWFEL), a 100% subsidiary of the company, had received a letter of awards (LoA) for a total blended wind capacity of 810 MW from SECI in respect of the tariff-based competitive bid invited by SECI for setting up of 2500 MW ISTS-connected Blended Wind Power Projects (Tranche - IX).

JSW Renew Energy (JSWREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSWFEL, had signed a power purchase agreement with SECI for the contracted capacity of 540 MW out of the total awarded capacity of 810 MW.

The share price rose more than 450 percent in the last 1-year.

At 09:39 hrs, JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 256.00, up Rs 4.30, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.