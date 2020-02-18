App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Energy share price gains 6% on GMR Kamalanga acquisition; CLSA maintains buy

CLSA has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 85 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Energy share price gained over 6 percent in early trade on February 18 after the company acquired GMR Kamalanga Energy.

The company has signed share purchase agreement with GMR Energy to acquire 100 percent stake in its subsidiary company GMR Kamalanga Energy for a total consideration of an amount up to Rs 5,321 crore.

Post-acquisition, the total installed power generation capacity of the company will increase to 5,609 MW.

Close

This will expand the company’s presence in the Eastern region of the country and further diversify its fuel mix and off-take arrangements, the company said in a press release.

related news

CLSA has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 85 per share.

The company is on track for profitable growth with its target to double its capacity over 3-5 years. It has acquired GMR Kamalanga at a 20 percent discount to its replacement cost, while it could have acquired it cheaper, if it had waited, said CLSA.

The acquisition adds 23 percent to its capacity and 28 percent to our FY21 EBITDA, it added.

The acquired plant should be RoE accretive from year one and is a play on private sector consolidation with an eye on profitability, it said.

We see the transaction as value accretive for the company, given the strategic location of the plant, room for merchant volumes, and the company’s ability to reduce interest and O&M costs post acquisition, said Motilal Oswal.

It raise our FY21/22 EPS estimates by 15/8% to account for the takeover of Kamalanga from FY21 and upgraded to buy with a target of Rs 78 per share (23 percent upside).

At 09:21 hrs JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 66.95, up Rs 3.40, or 5.35 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.