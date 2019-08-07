JSW Energy gains 4% on strong Q1 show

Share price of JSW Energy rose 4 percent intraday August 7 after company posted strong set of numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1FY20 consolidated Q1 profit rose to Rs 244.38 crore versus Rs 229.17 crore and revenue increased to Rs 2,412.2 crore versus Rs 2,360.6 crore, YoY.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 77 and 52-week low Rs 56 on 28 May, 2019 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.42 percent below its 52-week high and 24.55 percent above its 52-week low.