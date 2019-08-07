App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Energy gains 4% on strong Q1 show

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 77 and 52-week low Rs 56 on 28 May, 2019 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of JSW Energy rose 4 percent intraday August 7 after company posted strong set of numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1FY20 consolidated Q1 profit rose to Rs 244.38 crore versus Rs 229.17 crore and revenue increased to Rs 2,412.2 crore versus Rs 2,360.6 crore, YoY.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 77 and 52-week low Rs 56 on 28 May, 2019 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Close

Currently, it is trading 9.42 percent below its 52-week high and 24.55 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:35 hrs JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 69.80, up Rs 2.10, or 3.10 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 11:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.