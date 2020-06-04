App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSPL shares up 2% on rise in monthly volumes; Morgan Stanley maintains overweight call

JSPL has recorded consolidated steel sales of 7,97,000 tonne which is a growth of 26 percent as compared to sales of 631,000 tonne during the same period in the previous year.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) share price jumped 2 percent in the morning trade on June 4 after the steelmaker recorded a 28 percent YoY rise in monthly steel sales volumes with the revival of domestic demand.

Capture

The stock price has surged over 52 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 130.35, up Rs 2.80, or 2.20 percent at 09:16 hours.

Close

"Jindal Steel & Power Limited has recorded the highest ever Standalone Steel sales of 640,000 tonne in May 2020,which is a remarkable growth of 28 percent as compared to sales of 500,000 tonne during the same period in the previous year. Out of 640,000 tonnes of total standalone sales, 4,01,000 tonne are export sales," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

related news

"JSPL has recorded consolidated steel sales of 7,97,000 tonne which is a growth of 26 percent as compared to sales of 631,000 tonne during the same period in the previous year. It has recorded consolidated steel production of 620,000 tonne in May 2020," the company added.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 140 per share, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Edelweiss Securities has maintained a buy call and has raised the target to Rs 155 from Rs 135 per share. The company reported healthy volume in May and even operating performance ahead of peers, it said.

The brokerage firm has raised FY21 volume estimates by 6 percent to 6.05 mt and for FY22 volume estimates by 3 percent to 6.6 mt.

Capture1

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, JSPL's promoters are increasing shareholding with strong cash-generating ability from core business - Improving cash flow from operation for the last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jindal Steel & Power

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Gilead's remdesivir could see $7 billion in annual sales on stockpiling boost: Analyst

Gilead's remdesivir could see $7 billion in annual sales on stockpiling boost: Analyst

Repatriation flights on June 4: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 4: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 4: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 4: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 25,000

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.