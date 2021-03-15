English
JSPL share price rises on strong February production, sales data

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on the stock with target at Rs 338 per share.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
 
 
Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) share price rose a percent in early trade on March 15 after the company reported strong production and sales for February 2021.

In February 2021, its steel production increased by 18 percent (YoY) to 6.53 lakh tonnes as compared to 5.54 lakh tonnes in February 2020, the company said in a release to exchanges.

The company also reported a 14% (YoY) growth in shipments to 5.45 lakh tonnes in February 2021 as compared to 4.80 lakh tonnes in February 2020. Exports accounted for 26 percent of the total sales volumes.

“We are on our path of continuous growth month after month and will enhance production further without any new CAPEX in this financial year,” said Mr. VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 338 per share.

The company's production was soft month-on-month led by fewer working days, while there was a weaker sales momentum in February & some buildup of inventory. However, March should be a better month for both production & sales volumes, reported CNBC-TV18.

jspl

At 09:21 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 317.55, up Rs 0.40, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 354.70 and 52-week low of Rs 62.10 on March 3, 2021 and April 3, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.47 percent below its 52-week high and 411.35 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Jindal Steel & Power
first published: Mar 15, 2021 10:30 am

