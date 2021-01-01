JSPL share price rises 2% on winning auction for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine

live bse live

Jindal Steel and Power share price rose more than 2 percent in the early trade on January 1 after Ministry of coal declared the company as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine.

Jindal Power (JPL) a subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has been declared the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine by the Ministry of Coal.

“Jindal Power Ltd. won an auction for Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine at 25% bid premium of the representative price. We are thankful to the Ministry of Coal for declaring us as the successful bidder", said V R Sharma, MD, JSPL in a statement.

At 09:41 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 270.55, up Rs 4.10, or 1.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 287.35 and 52-week low Rs 62.10 on 17 December, 2020 and 03 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.85 percent below its 52-week high and 335.67 percent above its 52-week low.