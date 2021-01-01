MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

JSPL share price rises 2% on winning auction for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 287.35 and 52-week low Rs 62.10 on 17 December, 2020 and 03 April, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jindal Steel and Power share price rose more than 2 percent in the early trade on January 1 after Ministry of coal declared the company as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine.

Jindal Power (JPL) a subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has been declared the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine by the Ministry of Coal.

“Jindal Power Ltd. won an auction for Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine at 25% bid premium of the representative price. We are thankful to the Ministry of Coal for declaring us as the successful bidder", said V R Sharma, MD, JSPL in a statement.

JSPL

At 09:41 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 270.55, up Rs 4.10, or 1.54 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 287.35 and 52-week low Rs 62.10 on 17 December, 2020 and 03 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.85 percent below its 52-week high and 335.67 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Jindal Steel & Power
first published: Jan 1, 2021 09:53 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.