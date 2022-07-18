JSPL Result | What should investors do as Q1 profit falls?

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL) rose 2 percent intraday on July 18 after company reported it June quarter earnings.

At 12:05pm, the scrip traded at Rs 351.50 apiece on the BSE, up 1.77 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was at 54,265.80 , up 505.02 points or 0.94 percent.

Jindal Steel & Power on July 15 reported a net profit of Rs 1,970 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 22 percent lower as compared to Rs 2,543 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue during Q1 FY23 climbed by 23 percent to 13,045.4 crore, as against Rs 10,609.5 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

JSPL reported an EBITDA of Rs 3,438.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against Rs 4,538.9 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY22.

The EBITDA margin in Q1 FY23 came in at 26.4 percent, which is lower as compared to 42.8 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after earnings:

Kotak Institutional Equities

Research firm has retained "reduce" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 per share.

The higher EBITDA led by higher realisations from contracted volumes, however, with a sharp increase in working capital, strong earnings failed to reduce debt much.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates a sharp contraction in margin in remaining 9MFY23, reported CNBC-TV18.

Citi

Brokerage house has maintained "buy" rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 450 from Rs 590 per share earlier.

The Q1 realisations were a beat, though working capital build. Any positive newsflow from China hereon would drive the stock.

Citi’s China analysts believes demand should bottom in H2, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

The research firm has maintained outperform rating on the stock and cut target to Rs 400 from Rs 430 per share.

The strong domestic offsets the weak overseas as the Q1 was above estimates on higher realisations.

Deleveraging hinges on unwind of working capital and margin recovery. And valuations offer comfort, but steel price outlook uncertain, reported CNBC-TV18.

