MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

JSPL hits 52-week high on divestment of majority stake in subsidiary

The company has accepted an all-cash offer of Rs 3,015 crore from Worldone to divest its 96.42 percent stake in Jindal Power.

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) touched 52-week high of Rs 455.95, rising 3 percent in the morning trade on April 27 after it divested its majority stake in a subsidiary.

".... has accepted a binding offer from Worldone, to divest its 96.42 percent stake in Jindal Power (JPL), a material subsidiary of the company," a press release said.

The divestment is in line with JSPL’s strategic objective to continuously reduce its debt, focus on its India steel business and significantly reduce its carbon footprint by almost half as part of its ESG objectives.

The equity value is an all-cash offer of Rs 3,015 crore for 96.42 percent stake in JPL including 3,400 MW coal-fired power plants in Chhattisgarh and other non-core assets owned by JPL.

The divestment is subject to receipt of requisite approvals.

Close

"It is yet another step towards our vision to reduce debt substantially and create a robust balance sheet for our investors and stakeholders," said VR Sharma, MD- JSPL.

At 0949 hours, Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 453.30, up Rs 11, or 2.49 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Jindal Steel & Power
first published: Apr 27, 2021 10:06 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.