App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSPL gains 3% on order win from Indian Railways

The additional order enhances the order size by over 30 percent, with the overall order size now estimated at around Rs 650 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) gained 3 percent intraday after company bags additional order from Indian Railways.

The company has been awarded an additional order for supply of 30,000 tonnes, in addition of bagging its first ever order from Indian Railways for supply of close to 1 lakh tonne in 2018.

The additional order enhances the order size by over 30 percent, with the overall order size now estimated at around Rs 650 crore.

Naushad Ansari, Joint MD at JSPL said, “Company endeavors to emerge as the most preferred supplier of Rails to Indian Railways for building and modernizing domestic rail network.”

At 10:50 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 139.95, up Rs 1.35, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 270.80 and 52-week low Rs 123.30 on 26 February, 2018 and 06 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.32 percent below its 52-week high and 13.5 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.