App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Power Ventures up 11% as board to consider loan conversion of Rs 4000cr

The board will also consider amendment in the existing terms and conditions of FCCB and conversion of loan from unsecured creditor(s) into equity shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures added more than 11 percent intraday Wednesday as company to consider loan conversion into preference shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 31 to consider and approve the conversion of loan of lenders (Banks and Financial Institutions) into compulsory convertible preference shares upto an amount of Rs 4,000 crore.

The board will also consider amendment in the existing terms and conditions of FCCB and conversion of loan from unsecured creditor(s) into equity shares.

The trading window shall remain closed from August 28, September 2.

At 10:29 hrs Jaiprakash Power Ventures was quoting at Rs 3.12, up Rs 0.22, or 7.59 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.