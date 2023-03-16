 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JP Morgan stays ‘overweight’ on RIL, expects 32% upside; sees attractive entry opportunity for long-term investors

Sandip Das
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

In an increasingly capital-scarce environment, RIL’s core strength of investing large amounts of capital in growth projects is a key positive. New energy is likely a multi-year opportunity but may take over 12-18 months to emerge as a material part of the investment case, JP Morgan said.

JP Morgan has retained its overweight rating on Reliance Industries (RIL).

The global research and broking firm maintained its overweight call on the stock price of RIL with a target price of Rs 2,960, an upside of 32 percent from the current market price.

At 11:40 hours, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,240.20, up Rs 3.35, or 0.15 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,254.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,202.30.

According to JP Morgan, RIL’s ongoing capex and investments should allow it to scale up its already industry-leading petrochem, telecom and retail segments over the next two years. It is of the view that the stock offers long-term investors an attractive entry opportunity given the multiple catalysts over CY24-25, although admittedly more immediate catalysts appear limited.