App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 17, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Morgan Funds buys 4 lakh shares of TeamLease Services

JP Morgan Funds bought 4,02,630 shares of TeamLease Services at Rs 2,049.24.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On March 16, 2018 HDFC Mutual Fund - Prudence sold 3,80,121 shares of TeamLease Services at Rs 2,050 on the NSE.

However, JP Morgan Funds bought 4,02,630 shares at Rs 2,049.24.

On Friday, TeamLease Services was quoting at Rs 2,049.20, down Rs 36.60, or 1.75 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,543.70 and 52-week low Rs 924.50 on 26 December, 2017 and 29 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.44 percent below its 52-week high and 121.65 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC