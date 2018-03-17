JP Morgan Funds buys 4 lakh shares of TeamLease Services

On March 16, 2018 HDFC Mutual Fund - Prudence sold 3,80,121 shares of TeamLease Services at Rs 2,050 on the NSE.

However, JP Morgan Funds bought 4,02,630 shares at Rs 2,049.24.

On Friday, TeamLease Services was quoting at Rs 2,049.20, down Rs 36.60, or 1.75 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,543.70 and 52-week low Rs 924.50 on 26 December, 2017 and 29 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.44 percent below its 52-week high and 121.65 percent above its 52-week low.