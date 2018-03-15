App
Stocks
Mar 15, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Associates, Adani Ent gain 4-11% post Jaypee Infra bid developments

Details emerging from Wednesday’s meeting of committee of creditors seem to indicate that Adani Group could be entrusted with the task of completing the unfinished flats of Jaypee Infratech besides ensuring that lenders face minimum haircut.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jaiprakash Associates rose around 11 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered the developments around the bid for Jaypee Infratech.

Details emerging from Wednesday’s meeting of committee of creditors seem to indicate that Adani Group could be entrusted with the task of completing the unfinished flats of Jaypee Infratech besides ensuring that lenders face minimum haircut.

Shares of Adani Enterprises gained around 4 percent on the back of this development.

The bidders had to submit revised bids by Wednesday and also make presentations to the committee of creditors. Sources told Moneycontrol that going by the fresh bids and the interaction between the suitors and the lenders, the Ahmedabad-based group had nosed ahead of the other three contenders — a joint venture (JV) of Singapore’s Cube Highways and Kotak Realty Fund, Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group and Lakshdeep Investments which is part of Sudhir Walia’s Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company.

The successful bidder will displace Jaiprakash Associates as the parent of Jaypee Infratech. As its promoter, the bidder would have to hand over completed properties to the buyers while settling dues with the banks on mutually agreed terms. It will also come to own the Yamuna Expressway and the Jaypee Hospital.

Adani Group is offering about Rs 2,500 crore-Rs 3,000 crore to the lenders and Rs 1,500 crore to finish the completion of the under-construction properties, an offer the creditors seem amenable to.

Sources said the Cube-Kotak bid was most suitable for the home buyers — around 21,000 of them — but one of the factors that seems to have tilted the scales in favour of the Gautam Adani Group is a submission by the Cube-Kotak JV that post the deal, Cube would take control of the 167-km-long Yamuna Expressway while Kotak would take control of the land lying with Jaypee.

At 14:14 hrs Jaiprakash Associates was quoting at Rs 17.85, up Rs 1.55, or 9.51 percent. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 167.20, up Rs 3.45, or 2.11 percent.

