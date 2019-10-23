JMC Projects surges 20% after winning orders worth Rs 1,059 cr

Shares of JMC Projects surged 20 percent intraday on October 23 after the company had won orders worth Rs 1,059 crore.

The company has secured new orders which include orders worth Rs 782 crore of residential and commercial building projects in South and North India.

The second order is for water supply project in Jharkhand of Rs 277 crore.

"The new order wins in the B&F business would help us further strengthen our leadership position in the targeted markets. Our strong order book and execution capabilities gives us a good visibility on the revenue and profitability front for the coming quarters," said S. K. Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director of JMC Projects.

At 09:36 hrs, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 115.35, up Rs 5.15, or 4.67 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 150.00 and the 52-week low of Rs 74.45 on May 27, 2019 and October 29, 2018 respectively.