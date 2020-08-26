JMC Projects shares rally 11% on new orders worth Rs 554 crore

JMC Projects share price surged 11 percent intraday on August 26 after the company secured new orders worth Rs 554 crore.

JMC Projects (India) Limited has secured new orders of Rs 554 crore including building project in South India totalling to Rs 315 crore and a factory project in Maharashtra of Rs 239 crore.

The stock price has gained over 53 percent in the last 3 months and was ltrading at Rs 59.10, up Rs 5.55, or 10.36 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 62.20 and an intraday low of Rs 58.

It also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.21 times and was trading with volumes of 99,730 shares, compared to its five day average of 32,305 shares, an increase of 208.71 percent.

"We are happy with the new order wins especially in our Buildings & Factory (B&F) business. These new orders will strengthen our portfolio and will help us further expand our client base in the B&F market. JMC has won orders of around Rs 4,000 crore till date in FY21 despite the challenging market conditions, demonstrating JMC’s impeccable reputation for domain expertise, prudent tendering and client confidence," said S. K. Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director.

Our execution capabilities and strong order book gives us confidence to deliver good performance going forward, he added.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with rising net cash flow and cash from operating activity.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

