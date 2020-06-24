App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 11:31 AM IST

JMC Projects share price surges 16% after bagging orders worth Rs 938 crore

JMC Projects said it has secured orders worth Rs 938 crore, which includes Water Supply Projects in Uttar Pradesh totalling Rs 841 crore and Building Project in South India totalling Rs 97 crore, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

JMC Projects share price surged over 16 percent intraday on June 24 after the company said on June 23 it has secured new orders worth Rs 938 crore.

The stock price zoomed over 65 percent in the last 3 months.

It was trading at Rs 58.55, up Rs 8.20, or 16.29 percent at 10:37 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 60.40 and an intraday low of Rs 57.50.

The scrip witnessed spurt in volume by more than 5.02 times and was trading with volumes of 99,754 shares, compared to its five day average of 28,937 shares, an increase of 244.73 percent.

JMC Projects said it has secured fresh orders worth Rs 938 crore, which includes Water Supply Projects in Uttar Pradesh totalling Rs 841 crore and Building Project in South India totalling Rs 97 crore, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

“We are happy with the new order wins in the face of challenging market conditions. We continue to scale up our water business and have expanded our presence in Uttar Pradesh with the new order wins. We remain confident of significant growth opportunities in the Water business going forward," said S K Tripathi, CEO and Deputy Managing Director.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, JMC Projects has zero promoter pledge with promoters, FII/FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 11:31 am

