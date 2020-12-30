MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

JMC Projects share price rises 5% on winning Rs 698 crore worth of orders

Vardhan Dharkar, director (finance) and chief financial officer of the company, has tendered his resignation.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 09:28 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JMC Projects share price rose 5 percent in the early trade on December 30 after the company said it got orders of Rs 698 crore for building works in South India.

"We are pleased with the new order wins in our B&F (Buildings & Factories) business. Our recent orders have further strengthened JMC's position in the Southern India B&F market. Our order inflows for the current year has crossed Rs 6,700 crore. We remain confident to achieve our targeted numbers for the financial year 2020-21," said S K Tripathi, CEO & deputy managing director, JMC Projects.

Vardhan Dharkar, director (finance) & chief financial officer (key managerial personnel) tendered his resignation on December 29, 2020 due to personal reasons. He will be relieved on December 31, 2020 after the close of business hours.

jmc

At 0917 hours, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 68.40, up Rs 2, or 3.01 percent on the BSE.

Close
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 107.80 and 52-week low Rs 29.50 on January 17, 2020 and March 26, 2020, respectively. It is trading 36.55 percent below its 52-week high and 131.86 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #JMC Projects
first published: Dec 30, 2020 09:28 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.