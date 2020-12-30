JMC Projects share price rises 5% on winning Rs 698 crore worth of orders

live bse live

JMC Projects share price rose 5 percent in the early trade on December 30 after the company said it got orders of Rs 698 crore for building works in South India.

"We are pleased with the new order wins in our B&F (Buildings & Factories) business. Our recent orders have further strengthened JMC's position in the Southern India B&F market. Our order inflows for the current year has crossed Rs 6,700 crore. We remain confident to achieve our targeted numbers for the financial year 2020-21," said S K Tripathi, CEO & deputy managing director, JMC Projects.

Vardhan Dharkar, director (finance) & chief financial officer (key managerial personnel) tendered his resignation on December 29, 2020 due to personal reasons. He will be relieved on December 31, 2020 after the close of business hours.

At 0917 hours, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 68.40, up Rs 2, or 3.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 107.80 and 52-week low Rs 29.50 on January 17, 2020 and March 26, 2020, respectively. It is trading 36.55 percent below its 52-week high and 131.86 percent above its 52-week low.