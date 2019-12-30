App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMC Projects share price declines 3% on CFO resignation

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150.00 and 52-week low Rs 81.05 on 27 May, 2019 and 28 December, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JMC Projects (India) share price declined 3.6 percent intraday on December 30 after the company's chief financial officer resigned.

Manoj Tulsian, whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company has tendered his resignation to pursue an external professional opportunity, as per the company's press release.

Accordingly, he will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from January 14, 2020 after close of business hours, it added.

Close

At 10:44 hrs, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 94.70, down Rs 2.45, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 150 and its 52-week low Rs 81.05 on 27 May 2019 and 28 December 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.87 percent below its 52-week high and 16.84 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price shed 30 percent in the last 6 months.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JMC Projects (India)

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.