JMC Projects share price declines 3% on CFO resignation

JMC Projects (India) share price declined 3.6 percent intraday on December 30 after the company's chief financial officer resigned.

Manoj Tulsian, whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company has tendered his resignation to pursue an external professional opportunity, as per the company's press release.

Accordingly, he will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from January 14, 2020 after close of business hours, it added.

At 10:44 hrs, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 94.70, down Rs 2.45, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 150 and its 52-week low Rs 81.05 on 27 May 2019 and 28 December 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.87 percent below its 52-week high and 16.84 percent above its 52-week low.