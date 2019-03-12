JMC Projects jumps 6% on new orders worth Rs 547cr

Shares of JMC Projects advanced 6.5 percent intraday Tuesday after company secured order worth Rs 547 crore.

The company has secured new orders of Rs 547 crore including water pipeline project of Rs 315 crore and residential and commercial projects of Rs 232 crore.

S. K. Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director said, "We are happy with the new order wins in our water and buildings business. These new orders along with earlier orders announced during the year, reaffirms our commitment to deliver sustainable and profitable growth going ahead."

"We remain confident to deliver on our guidance for financial year 2018-19," he added.

At 11:14 hrs JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 117.65, up Rs 5.70, or 5.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142 and 52-week low Rs 67 on 29 May, 2018 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.87 percent below its 52-week high and 76.19 percent above its 52-week low.

