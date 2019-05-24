JMC Projects gains 9% on orders win of Rs 616 crore

Shares of JMC Projects (India) gained 9 percent in the early trade on Friday after company won an orders worth Rs 616 crore.

The company has secured new orders of Rs 616 crore in residential and commercial projects in South India worth of Rs 616 crore.

S. K. Tripathi (CEO & Dy. Managing Director) of JMC Projects said, "We are pleased with the new order wins in our buildings & factory (B&F) business. Most of these new orders are repetitive business from our existing clients, demonstrating JMC's impeccable reputation for domain expertise, timely delivery and adherence to quality standards."

"With our persistent focus on execution we are confident on achieving sustainable and profitable growth going forward, he added.

At 09:26 hrs JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 127.70, up Rs 9.45, or 7.99 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142 and 52-week low Rs 67 on 29 May, 2018 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.6 percent below its 52-week high and 89.48 percent above its 52-week low.