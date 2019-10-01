App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMC Projects gains 4% on orders win of Rs 560 crore

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 150.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 67.00 on May 27 and October 8, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of JMC Projects gained more than 4 percent in the early trade on October 1 as company secured orders worth Rs 560 crore.

The new orders include commercial real estate projects in Southern and Western India totalling Rs 312 crore and water supply project in Odisha totalling Rs 248 crore.

"We are happy with the new order wins especially in our focused Water and Buildings & Factory (B&F) business. These new orders will strengthen our commercial real estate portfolio in the B&F market, said S. K. Tripathi (CEO & Dy. Managing Director) of JMC Projects.

Close

"The order wins in our Water business would help us to further consolidate our order book and expand client base. Our execution progress and strong order book gives us confidence to deliver robust performance going forward," he added.

At 09:23 hrs, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 115.60, up Rs 3.45, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 150.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 67.00 on May 27 and October 8, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.63 percent below its 52-week high and 70.97 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 09:53 am

