JMC Projects gains 4% on orders win of Rs 560 crore

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 150.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 67.00 on May 27 and October 8, 2018, respectively.
Shares of JMC Projects gained more than 4 percent in the early trade on October 1 as company secured orders worth Rs 560 crore.
The new orders include commercial real estate projects in Southern and Western India totalling Rs 312 crore and water supply project in Odisha totalling Rs 248 crore.
"We are happy with the new order wins especially in our focused Water and Buildings & Factory (B&F) business. These new orders will strengthen our commercial real estate portfolio in the B&F market, said S. K. Tripathi (CEO & Dy. Managing Director) of JMC Projects.
"The order wins in our Water business would help us to further consolidate our order book and expand client base. Our execution progress and strong order book gives us confidence to deliver robust performance going forward," he added.
At 09:23 hrs, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 115.60, up Rs 3.45, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 150.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 67.00 on May 27 and October 8, 2018, respectively.Currently, it is trading 23.63 percent below its 52-week high and 70.97 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.