JMC Projects gains 4% on orders win of Rs 560 crore

Shares of JMC Projects gained more than 4 percent in the early trade on October 1 as company secured orders worth Rs 560 crore.

The new orders include commercial real estate projects in Southern and Western India totalling Rs 312 crore and water supply project in Odisha totalling Rs 248 crore.

"We are happy with the new order wins especially in our focused Water and Buildings & Factory (B&F) business. These new orders will strengthen our commercial real estate portfolio in the B&F market, said S. K. Tripathi (CEO & Dy. Managing Director) of JMC Projects.

"The order wins in our Water business would help us to further consolidate our order book and expand client base. Our execution progress and strong order book gives us confidence to deliver robust performance going forward," he added.

At 09:23 hrs, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 115.60, up Rs 3.45, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 150.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 67.00 on May 27 and October 8, 2018, respectively.