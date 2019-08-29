App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMC Projects declines 5% after parent co gets notice from World Bank

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150 and 52-week low Rs 67.00 on 27 May, 2019 and 08 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of JMC Projects declined 5 percent intraday on August 29 after its parent company received a notice from the World Bank.

The company's holding company Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has received a notice from the World Bank alleging process violations in bids submitted by its transmission business on two projects in Africa more than 7 years ago, as per company release.

KPTL disagrees with the bank's position and intends to contest the proceedings vigorously.

Close

At 1231 hrs, JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 114.20, down Rs 4.80, or 4.03 percent.

related news

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 443, up Rs 1.95, or 0.44 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150 and its 52-week low Rs 67 on 27 May, 2019 and 8 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.87 percent below its 52-week high and 70.45 percent above its 52-week low.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.