you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JM Financial gains over 5% as board hikes FPI investment limit

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 100 and 52-week low Rs 61.45 on 22 November, 2019 and 02 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
JM Financial share price jumped 5.5 percent in the early trade on December 20 after the company board approved capital raising plan and increasing of FPI investment limit.

The company board, at its meeting held on December 19, has given its approval, subject to the approval of the members, to raise the funds by way of issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or securities through qualified institutions placement, private placement/preferential issue/public issue/rights issue or through any other permissible modes and/or combination thereof, subject to such other applicable statutory/regulatory approvals for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 850 crore.

The board also approved to increase investments by the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from 24 percent to 40 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

At 09:18 hrs, JM Financial was quoting at Rs 95.00, up Rs 3.10, or 3.37 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 5.05 percent below its 52-week high and 54.52 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 09:43 am

