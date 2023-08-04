JM Financial down over 4% after Q1 numbers disappoint

JM Financial said its consolidated net profit dropped 11 percent to Rs 176.6 crore from Rs 198.4 crore in Q1 FY23

Shares of JM Financial Ltd tumbled almost 5 percent in the morning trade on August 4, a day after the financial services group reported an 11 percent decline in consolidated net profit in the June quarter of the current financial year.

In an after-market-hours filing on August 3, JM Financial said its consolidated net profit dropped 11 percent to Rs 176.6 crore from Rs 198.4 crore in Q1 FY23.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 18.5 percent from Rs 216.6 crore in the March quarter.

Total income increased 34.2 percent to Rs 1,081.1 crore in the first quarter from the year-ago period.

JM Financial’s consolidated loan book stood at Rs 15,891 crore, an increase of 26.1 percent YoY. Pre-provision operating profit stood at Rs 376.5 crore, a YoY increase of 29.2 percent.

“Equity and debt capital market activities are robust and we have a strong pipeline of transactions. We have witnessed strong traction in the Financial Institutions Financing book on the back of strong retail credit environment,” said Vishal Kampani, Non-executive Vice Chairman, JM Financial Limited.

The company is diversifying its overall loan book mix through its retail mortgages business. “Retail mortgage loan book constitutes 20 percent of overall mortgage lending (wholesale and retail) as of June 30, 2023. We will continue to invest in the retail mortgages business with a view to further diversify the overall loan book,” he said.

On the distressed and alternative credit business, the company continues to face delays in some of its large resolutions.

“Our digital broking, “BlinkX”, is launched and gearing up for the next phase of its journey. We announced the first close of our credit opportunities fund with a target deployment of Rs. 1,500 crore (inclusive of co-investments),” Kampani said.

JM Financial is an integrated financial services group. Its primary businesses are investment banking, mortgage lending, asset reconstruction business, alternative credit funds, wealth management and securities.

At 10.43 am, the stock was trading at Rs 77.27 on the BSE, down 4.6 percent from the previous day.

The stock has gained 4 percent this year, while the 1-year return stands at 25 percent.

