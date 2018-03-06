App
Mar 06, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JLR UK sales decline 15%; Morgan Stanley says Tata Motors can give up to 16% return

UK-based luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover sold 2,238 vehicles in the UK in February, which fell 15.5 percent compared to 2,647 vehicles sold in year-ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors share price traded in a tight range on Tuesday after a 5 percent loss seen in previous session, which indicated that the consistent weak JLR sales data seems to have priced in.

UK-based luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover sold 2,238 vehicles in the UK in February, which fell 15.5 percent compared to 2,647 vehicles sold in year-ago.

Jaguar sales declined 15.1 percent year-on-year to 738 units and Land Rover sales also slipped 15.6 percent to 1,500 units in month gone by.

The fall in UK February sales was due to decline in diesel segment, Morgan Stanley said while having Equal-weight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 407 per share which implies 15.5 percent potential upside from Monday's closing price.

JLR has more diesel models against peers and it was not as aggressive as peers on discounting, the research house said, adding February sales usually form 2 percent of annual sales.

In previous session, the stock fell 5 percent on concerns about increase in US import duty on European cars and weak JLR US sales.

JLR sold 9,013 units in the US in February 2018, which was lower by 2.4 percent compared to 9,231 units sold in year-ago, impacted by Jaguar segment.

Jaguar sales declined 37.3 percent year-on-year to 2,185 units but Land Rover sales increased 18.8 percent to 6,828 units in month gone by.

Another concern that hit sentiment was the tweet from the US President Donald Trump who threatened to a slap retaliatory tariff on European cars.

"If the European Union wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on US companies doing business there, we will simply apply a tax on their cars which freely pour into the US. They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!," Trump said in its tweet.

The US is second biggest market for JLR vehicles which are manufactured in the Europe.

At 11:29 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 352.80, up Rs 0.65, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.

