JK Tyre shares rise on Rs 240-crore fundraising plan

Shares of JK Tyre & Industries edged up 1.3 percent on Tuesday after the company executed a subscription and policy rights agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) to raise Rs 240 crore through the issuance of 24,000 compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs).

The CCDs will carry an interest rate of 6 percent per annum and will be issued on a private placement basis at a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each. The debentures will be convertible into equity shares of the company at Rs 180.50 apiece on or before the expiry of 18 months from the allotment date.

An extraordinary general meeting will be held on March 6 to seek shareholder approval for the transaction.

Suchitra Mandal