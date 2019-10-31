App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Tyre gains 14% on strong Q2 numbers

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12.9 percent at Rs 296.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of JK Tyre added over 14 percent intraday on October 31 after the company reported a strong set of numbers in the quarter ended September 2019.

The company reported a 227 percent YoY jump in its Q2FY20 net profit at Rs 170.1 crore versus Rs 52 crore, while revenue was down 13.6 percent at Rs 2,155 crore versus Rs 2,493.8 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12.9 percent at Rs 296.4 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 330 bps at 13.8 percent, YoY

Close

Tax credit stood at Rs 165.9 crore versus Rs 6.9 crore, YoY

At 0922 hrs, JK Tyre and Industries was quoting at Rs 77.50, up Rs 7.25, or 10.32 percent on the BSE.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.