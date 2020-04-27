JK Paper share price jumps 10% on buyback plans

Share price of paper manufacturing company JK Paper surged over 10 percent in morning trade on April 27 on plans to buy back its equity shares.

A meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on April 28, 2020, to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company and other related matters, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock price surged over 47 percent in the last month and was quoting at Rs 99.20, up Rs 7.85, or 8.59 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 104.50 and an intraday low of Rs 98.45.