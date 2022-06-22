JK Paper: Premium is on quality

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

JK Paper Ltd (JKPL; CMP: Rs 291; M Cap: Rs 4,935 crore) is a segment leader across its product basket. This helped the company to tide itself over the dual crises of COVID-19 and the global economic turmoil. The ramp-up of Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd (SPM), which was acquired by the company a few years back, contributed to the improved performance and overall growth, while the newly commissioned packaging board plant in Gujarat led to an exponential growth in volumes...