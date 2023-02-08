JK Paper pens a healthy story in Q3 FY23











Robust earnings traction in Q3, aided by a strong jump in volumes and realisations

JK Paper: JK Paper Q3 profit surges 119% YoY to Rs 329 crore as revenue grows 60%, operating margin jumps 985 bps. The paper manufacturer has recorded a 119% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 329.3 crore for three-month period ended December FY23, as revenue grew by 60.5% YoY to Rs 1,643 crore for the quarter. On the operating front, EBITDA surged 125% YoY to Rs 565.5 crore and margin expanded by 985 bps to 34.4% in Q3FY23.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights Well positioned to benefit from sector tailwinds Sequential performance muted but margins improved Organic and inorganic expansion to fuel volume growth Sector tailwinds will lead to valuation re-rating JK Paper Ltd (JKPL; CMP: Rs 396; M Cap: Rs 6,710 crore) has reported strong numbers in Q3FY23 on the back of a sustained margin improvement and volume growth (30 percent to 32 percent), primarily in the packaging board segment, coupled with higher price realisation across product categories. Although, sequential performance was stagnant in absolute terms, margins...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers