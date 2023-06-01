JK Paper: Can it sustain the good show of FY23?

JK Paper Limited

Highlights Increase in market share Margins moderate as paper prices peak out Organic and inorganic expansion to fuel volume growth Margin compression likely amid price volatility Valuation reasonable, considering strong fundamentals and sector tailwinds The stock of JK Paper (JKPL; CMP: Rs 328; M Cap: Rs 5,570 crore) has been underperforming and corrected around 16 percent in the past six months despite a robust earnings performance. JK Paper reported strong earnings with net profit rising 65 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 280 crore in...