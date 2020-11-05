JK Lakshmi Cement share price up 2% after Q2 profit jumps 96% to Rs 93 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement share price was up over 2 percent in the morning session on November 5, a day after the company reported a 86.90 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 92.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by cost reduction.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 11.79 percent to Rs 1,131.74 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,012.36 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock was trading at Rs 298.10, up Rs 7.90, or 2.72 percent at 0921 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 306.95 and an intraday low of Rs 294.

The company's total expenses declined 7.88 percent to Rs 1,015.65 crore as against Rs 941.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"The company's concerted efforts to improve efficiencies, better product mix and reduction in logistic costs enabled the company to push its profitability up. Softening in pet coke prices helped the company to improve the margins," JK Lakshmi Cement said in a statement.

Its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works is expanding its cement capacity by 2.5 million tonnes, which is likely to be commissioned in October-December 2023, JK Lakshmi Cement Vice Chairman and Managing Director JK Vinita Singhania said. "On completion of this expansion, the consolidated capacity of JK Lakshmi Cement and Udaipur Cement Works will enhance to 16.4 million tonnes," she added.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum—price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​