JK Cement rise 2% after company announces plan to buy 100% stake in Toshali Cements

The acquisition will help the company expand its footprint into the Eastern region.

JK Cement share price gained 2 percent in the early trade on June 6 as the company is going to acquire 100 percent shareholding in Toshali Cements Private Limited.

On Monday (June 5), the board of directors of JK Cement has accorded in principle approval to sign/execute a share purchase agreement with the shareholders and also with Toshali Cements Private Limited for acquisition of 100 percent equity shareholding from all the existing shareholders of Toshali.

The total cost of the acquisition is Rs 157 crore and post the acquisition Toshali will become a subsidiary of JK Cement.

The share purchase agreement would become effective subject to fulfilling/achieving conditions precedents (CPs) as per the said share purchase agreement.

The board of directors of the company has empowered the committee of directors to do the needful once the conditions are achieved.

The company posted a decline of 45 percent to Rs 110 crore in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 versus Rs 199.44 crore in a year ago period.

Brokerage firm Jefferies India in its recent report has downgraded JK Cement to 'hold' from 'buy' amid expensive valuations after recent gains in the stock price.

The brokerage firm has raised its target price by 5 percent to Rs 3,260 a share from Rs 3,200 earlier.

At 09:20 hrs JK Cement was quoting at Rs 3,287.40, up Rs 82.75, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,288.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,005 on 30 May, 2023 and 23 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 0.05 percent below its 52-week high and 63.96 percent above its 52-week low.