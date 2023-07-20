Jio Financial Services investors sitting on 100% capital gain after price discovery

RSIL stock is listed at Rs 261.8 per share and Nuvama Research expects Nifty 50 Index passive trackers to potentially sell around 90 million shares, which amounts to approximately $290 million.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Investors, who had purchased shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) on July 19, a day ahead of the Jio Financial Services demerger, are now sitting on 100 percent capital gain.

After the special pre-open session conducted by exchanges on July 20, the discovered price for Jio Financial Services was Rs 261.85, while RIL settled at Rs 2,589 a share.

Pre demerger, the company apportioned 95.32 percent as RIL's cost of acquisition and 4.68 percent for Jio Financial Services. This means an investor who bought RIL shares on July 19, is deemed to have paid Rs 133 (i.e 4.68 percent of Rs 2,853 closing price) for Jio Financial Services.

Thus, those investors are sitting on 100 percent gains currently.

Explaining further, Chartered Accountant and taxation expert Suresh Anchaliya said that the cost of acquisition of shares of JFS will be 4.68 percent of when it was actually purchased and to that extent, the cost of acquisition of shares of RIL (post demerger) will be reduced.

So, if an investor had bought the conglomerate's shares at a 52-week low of Rs 2,180 in March, then JFS' cost is Rs 102 and RIL's cost is Rs 2,078.

This will help investors calculate their capital gains tax. However, the taxability will arise only at the time of the sale of shares by the investor, added Anchaliya.

Investors must note that they cannot sell JFS shares at the moment. Currently, JFS will remain at a constant price in all the indices where RIL is present. The company is yet to announce the allotment and listing date. On the listing date, JFS' share price could be higher or lower than Rs 261 based on the pre-open session that will be conducted by exchanges on that day.

According to the scheme of the arrangement, shareholders of RIL will get 1 share of the demerged entity for every 1 share held by them in the conglomerate.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.​