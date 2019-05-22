App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Steel slumps 10% as loss widens in Q4

Total expenses of the company stood at Rs 11,850.61 crore in March 2019 quarter as compared to Rs 8,493.57 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power crashed nearly 10 percent intraday on May 22 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,713.34 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

The steel major had posted a net loss of Rs 426.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the said quarter was higher at Rs 10,158.95 crore as against Rs 8,599.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

At 1220 hrs, Jindal Steel and Power was quoting Rs 147.40, down 9.65 percent on the BSE.
 At 1220 hrs, Jindal Steel and Power was quoting Rs 147.40, down 9.65 percent on the BSE.


First Published on May 22, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Jindal Steel and Power #markets #stocks

