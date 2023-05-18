Jindal Stainless jumps 7% after Q4 profit beats estimates

Jindal Stainless

Shares of Jindal Stainless climbed over 7 percent to Rs 300.50 in morning trade on May 18 after the stainless steel maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 716.29 crore for the March quarter, beating estimates.

The net profit dropped 19.96 percent on an annual basis (from Rs 894.93 crore in Q4 FY22), but was above the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 603.07 crore.

The company’s profit stood at Rs 512.62 crore in the preceding quarter ended December 2022.

Revenue from operations inched up 0.4 percent to Rs 9,765.08 crore from Rs 9,725.91 crore in the March quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) fell 19 percent to Rs 1,143.93 crore, but were above estimates of Rs 904.20 crore.

For the full fiscal 2022-23, net profit came in at Rs 2,083.83 crore, down 33 percent from Rs 3,109.39 crore in FY22.

Jindal Stainless has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50/share to the shareholders, taking the total dividend payment to Rs 2.50/share for FY23.

With the revocation of export duty, the company ramped up export sales in Q4 FY23 and consequently delivered the highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 5,07,632 tonnes, JSL said in a statement.

Net debt in 2022-23 stood at Rs 2,591 crore.

“For the quarter, JSL’s standalone operations reported sales volume of 5,07,632 tonnes, up 8 percent QoQ, higher than our estimate of 4,85,000 tonnes,” ICICIdirect said in a note.

The company’s stainless steel melt shop capacity expansion of 1 million tonnes was completed in March 2023, along with the expansion of supporting downstream facilities in Jajpur, taking the total melt capacity to 2.9 million tonnes per annum within the committed timelines.

“The expansion would aid JSL to report healthy volume growth, thereby auguring well for the company,” ICICIdirect added.

The merger of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) with Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) was completed in FY23. Also, the acquisition of 74 percent holding of Jindal United Steel Ltd (JUSL) by JSL is also progressing as planned. This will be completed within the committed timelines, post which, JUSL will become a 100 percent owned subsidiary of JSL.

Jindal Stainless shares have risen 18.8 percent this year till date, and have doubled over the past year.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.