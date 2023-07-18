Jindal Saw shares suffer 3% dent after Cresta Fund’s exit

At 1:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 337.40 apiece, down by Rs 8.35, or 2.42 percent on the NSE.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Jindal Saw share prices were down by 3 percent on Tuesday after the US-based foreign portfolio investor (FPI) Cresta Fund sold its 0.78 percent equity stake worth Rs 82.5 crore in the company through open market transactions.

At 1:30pm, the stock was quoting Rs 337.40 apiece, down by Rs 8.35, or 2.42 percent, on the NSE.

Cresta Fund Management on Monday offloaded 25 lakh shares or 0.78 percent of its equity stake in the company at an average price of Rs 330.

Tuesday's correction in the share prices comes after a 5 percent rise on the previous day. The offloading of stake led by the FPI had led to a surge in numbers of shares changing hands to 58 lakh at both exchanges against the monthly average 19 lakh.

Also read Gujarat Flourochemicals shares gain after subsidiary commences operations in Dubai

In FY23, the company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 17,868, up 34.3 percent from Rs 13,298 reported in FY22. It's net profit jumped 18 percent in FY23 at Rs 443 crore as against Rs 376 crore reported in the previous fiscal. However, the OPM (operating profit margin) declined by 200 basis points from 11 percent in FY22 to 9 percent in FY23.

Jindal Saw specialises in the manufacturing of submerged arc welded pipes, spiral pipes and ductile iron pipes used for energy and water transportation. The company operates out of its five manufacturing units in India with a total installed capacity of 22 lakh 40 thousand metric tonnes per annum and owns an iron ore mine in Rajasthan. Recently, it has also successfuly acquired debt-ridden pig iron and metallurgical coke manufacturer Sathavahana ISPAT limited at a fair value of Rs. 682.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​