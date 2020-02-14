Jindal Poly share price gains 9% on expansion plan, good Q3 numbers

Jindal Poly Films share price gained 9 percent intraday on February 14 after the company approved the expansion plan and reported good numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company board approved the expansion plans for the company's India operation by way of investment of approximately Rs 700 crore in polyester film line - I and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film line -9

The company's Q3FY20 net profit rose 120 percent to Rs 120.81 crore against Rs 54.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company jumped by 12 percent to Rs 975.62 crore against Rs 870.09 crore, YoY.

At 11:58 hrs Jindal Poly Films was quoting at Rs 277.30, up Rs 7.85, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.