App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Poly share price gains 9% on expansion plan, good Q3 numbers

Revenue of the company jumped by 12 percent to Rs 975.62 crore against Rs 870.09 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jindal Poly Films share price gained 9 percent intraday on February 14 after the company approved the expansion plan and reported good numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company board approved the expansion plans for the company's India operation by way of investment of approximately Rs 700 crore in polyester film line - I and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film line -9

The company's Q3FY20 net profit rose 120 percent to Rs 120.81 crore against Rs 54.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Revenue of the company jumped by 12 percent to Rs 975.62 crore against Rs 870.09 crore, YoY.

related news

At 11:58 hrs Jindal Poly Films was quoting at Rs 277.30, up Rs 7.85, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jindal Poly Films

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.