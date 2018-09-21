App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways touches 52-week low after I-T inspects co's books

Inspection started across four premises of the airlines across Mumbai and Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Jet Airways touched 52-week low of Rs 224.70, down 8 percent intraday Friday after Income tax investigation department conducted survey on companies premises.

Income tax department has been conducting survey since Wednesday morning in airline's Delhi and Mumbai offices.

Jet Airways was under the scanner of Income tax department from March this year even before the quarterly result was postponed.

Income tax department conducted survey under section 133A of Income Tax Act to inspects book of accounts of the company.

Moreover, on Thursday, at least 30 passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

One of the five Jet Airways passengers who was sent to a city hospital for treatment has demanded Rs 30 lakh in compensation, besides 100 upgrade vouchers, alleging lack of proper care by the airline, sources in the airline have said.

At 0942 hours Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 232.80, down Rs 11.45, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 10:12 am

