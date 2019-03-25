Jet Airways surges 15% on report of resignation of Naresh Goyal & Anita Goyal

Shares of Jet Airways surged 12 percent intraday on March 25 on the report of the resignation of its founding promoters.

CNBC-TV18, quoting sources, reported the company's founder and promoter Naresh Goyal and Anita Goyal have stepped down from the board.

The company is going to make a statement to stock exchanges soon.

The stock is under pressure from the last few day's due to grounding of aircraft for non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors.

At 1528 hours, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 260.95, up 15.5 percent on the BSE.