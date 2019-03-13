Jet Airways, SpiceJet stocks slip after DGCA grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

SpiceJet and Jet Airways stocks are under pressure on March 13 after grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in India.

All Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft would be grounded in India by 4 pm on March 13, said a senior official of Indian aviation watchdog DGCA.

The decision came days after a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by the Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians.

"We will ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which are currently in use by Indian airlines, by 4 pm today," the DGCA official told PTI.

Also, Jet Airways has grounded additional four aircraft due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements, Jet Airways said in its March 12 exchange filing.

At 1052 hours, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 76.20, down Rs 2.60, or 3.30 percent and Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 240.40, down Rs 5.25, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)