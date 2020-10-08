Jet Airways share price rises 5% on reports of Kalrock-Jalan consortium winning bid

Jet Airways share price rose 5 percent intraday on October 8 on the buzz that the Kalrock-Jalan consortium has come out as the winner in the race for Jet Airways.

On October 7 late evening Twitter went abuzz, with many users sharing that the Kalrock-Jalan consortium has come out as the winner in the race for Jet Airways

Many of the Twitterati said that the consortium had got the required percentage of votes - over 60 percent - from Jet Airways lenders to come on top. It is up against the consortium led by FSTC and includes Imperial Capital.

"The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has not made any comment on the ongoing resolution process of Jet Airways and/or regarding its submitted resolution plan for Jet Airways (India) Ltd and fully respects the current process as the lenders are still deliberating on the matter and have not reached a conclusion yet," Manoj Madnani, Board Member of the UK-based financial services firm, replied to Moneycontrol's mail.

State Bank of India is the lead lender. The carrier owes banks Rs 8,000 crore and faces total claims of Rs 40,000 crore. October 21 is the deadline for Jet Airways' insolvency process to be completed.

At 09:36 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 30.10, up Rs 1.40, or 4.88 percent on the BSE.