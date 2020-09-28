172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|jet-airways-share-price-locked-in-upper-circuit-ahead-of-lenders-meeting-5892231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways share price locked in upper circuit ahead of lenders' meeting

There were pending buy orders of 500 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Jet Airways share price locked in upper circuit in the early trade on September 28 ahead of lenders' meeting scheduled today.

"We wish to inform that the sixteenth meeting of the CoC of Jet Airways is scheduled to be held on September 28, at 11 am, for which notice to the members of the CoC has been sent on September 26," company said in the release.

There are hopes that it will be lenders' final gathering to select the next owner of the airline that was grounded in April 2019.

The airline had received bids from two suitors, both consortiums, on July 21. The first consortium was of Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt Ltd, and Imperial Capital Investments LLC.

The second bid was from the consortium of London-based financial services firm Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

Also Read - Jet Airways lenders to meet today. May vote on two final bids

At 09:28 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 26.45, up Rs 1.10, or 4.34 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways

