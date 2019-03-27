Jet Airways rallies 4% on reports of reinstatement of grounded planes

Shares of Jet Airways gained 4 percent intraday on March 27 after media reports claimed that the beleaguered airline's will get back its fleet within two months.

"Two to three aircraft are expected to be released daily once the payment is done to the lessors," a senior executive from the airline told Moneycontrol.

The cash strapped airline was rescued by its lenders who have outlined plans to fly grounded planes and restart some of its cancelled flights.

The newly reconstituted board will meet next week to discuss the Jet's revival plan after founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board on March 25.

