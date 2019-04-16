App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways plunges 18% on likely shutdown of operations

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid for acquiring stake in the cash-strapped airline, sources said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Jet Airways fell 18 percent intraday on April 16 on speculations about temporarily shutting down of operations.

The company is likely to temporarily shut down of operations, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid for acquiring stake in the cash-strapped airline, sources said.

The full-service carrier, which is currently operating less than 10 aircraft, is awaiting fresh fund infusion under a debt resolution plan.

At 1303 hours, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 237.30, down Rs 24.50, or 9.36 percent.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 01:35 pm

