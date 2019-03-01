Jet Airways jumps 6% as reports suggest Naresh Goyal to step down

Shares of debt-ridden Jet Airways rose as much as 6.3 percent in early trade after media reports suggested that founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as chairman.

Goyal will lower his 51 percent stake in the company and will continue to be a part of Jet Airways in some capacity, according to a Reuters report citing sources.

Etihad, which has a 24 percent stake in the airline, is hesitant to put more money into Jet Airways, the report said.

The airline said on February 28 that six additional aircraft have been grounded over non-payment of amounts owed to lessors.

At 09:38 hours, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 232.55 on the BSE, up 4.38 percent.