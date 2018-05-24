Jet Airways hits 52-week low on reporting net loss of Rs 1,036 crore

Jet Airways share price slipped a little over 8 percent in morning trade on Thursday to hit its fresh 52-week low of Rs 386.05 on the BSE after the airliner reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and a weaker rupee.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period.

At 09:20 hours IST, Jet Airways was trading 7.3 percent lower at Rs 392.

The total income also declined by 3.44 percent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Financial performance during the quarter was weaker due to the continuing increase in the price of Brent fuel without a corresponding increase in airfares, as well as mark-to-market adjustments due to a weaker rupee," Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube said in a press release.

For the financial year 2017-18, the airline reported a standalone net loss of Rs 767.62 crore, against a net profit of Rs 1,482.52 crore, according to the filing.

"The challenges notwithstanding, we are resolutely focused on undertaking numerous steps to create a healthier business by maintaining a relentless focus on lowering costs, increasing operational reliability as well as rejuvenating the customer experience, as part of our ongoing transformation," he added.