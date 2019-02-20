App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways falls nearly 2% as HSBC maintains reduce rating, cuts target

According to research house operationally, there is a lot needs to be changed to ensure sustainability.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Jet Airways declined nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday after global research house maintained reduce call on the stock.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 232.65 and an intraday low of Rs 227.20.

HSBC has cut target of the company to Rs 190 from Rs 200 per share.

According to research house operationally, there is a lot needs to be changed to ensure sustainability.

The successful restructuring and cost control are the key concerns, it added.

jet

At 09:51 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 228.45, down Rs 3, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 20, 2019 09:57 am

