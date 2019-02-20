Jet Airways falls nearly 2% as HSBC maintains reduce rating, cuts target

Share price of Jet Airways declined nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday after global research house maintained reduce call on the stock.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 232.65 and an intraday low of Rs 227.20.

HSBC has cut target of the company to Rs 190 from Rs 200 per share.

According to research house operationally, there is a lot needs to be changed to ensure sustainability.

The successful restructuring and cost control are the key concerns, it added.

At 09:51 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 228.45, down Rs 3, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.