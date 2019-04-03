App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways falls 3% on grounding of 15 more planes

At 0929 hrs, Jet Airways was quoting Rs 256.25, down 3.27 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of cash strapped airline Jet Airways plummeted more than 3 percent intraday on April 3 after an additional 15 airlines were grounded, making it the smallest operating pan-Indian carrier with just 12-15 active planes to carry out domestic operations.

The beleaguered airline in its BSE release said that the aircraft were grounded due to non-payment of rent.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Jet is now flying just 29 planes - ten 737 NGs, seven ATR turboprops for short local routes, and a dozen wide-bodied Airbus A330s and Boeing 777s, compared to 124 aircraft in operations in December.

First Published on Apr 3, 2019 09:41 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways #markets #stocks

